Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.73

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $1.76. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 1,579,849 shares.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 205.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

