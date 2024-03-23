Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 96 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in FedEx were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,961,716,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after acquiring an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after acquiring an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 13.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,004,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $796,042,000 after acquiring an additional 360,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $313.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of FDX traded up $19.47 on Friday, reaching $284.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,186,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.47 and a 200-day moving average of $251.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.