Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 6.4% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $20,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after buying an additional 95,705 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,411. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $74.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

