Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,168,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240,528. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

