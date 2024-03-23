Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $279,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $583.09. 1,061,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $562.41 and a 200 day moving average of $519.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

