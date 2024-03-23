Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.33. 5,299,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.29. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

