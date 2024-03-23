Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $304,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,185,912 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

