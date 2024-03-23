Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $97.82. 8,359,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,781,076. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

