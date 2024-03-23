Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $819,000 Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $677,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81,413 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,189,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,313,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,346. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $32.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1703 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

