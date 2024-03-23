Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after buying an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,927,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,117,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,757 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,217,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.90. 664,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,483. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

