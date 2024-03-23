Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 1,329 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,302,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 125,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 190,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IYE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. The company had a trading volume of 234,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,120. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $49.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.