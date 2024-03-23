Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 282 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after buying an additional 8,979,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $60.49. 11,502,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,178,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KO

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.