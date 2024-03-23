Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 867 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUB. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 516.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,899,000 after buying an additional 536,661 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 718,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,766,000 after buying an additional 280,916 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after buying an additional 207,366 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,206,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.37. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

