Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.77. 3,004,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.