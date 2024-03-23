Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Has $6.61 Million Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Bancorp accounts for about 7.6% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Bancorp worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 121.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $85,011.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,419.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephanie B. Mudick purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.11 per share, with a total value of $74,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,082.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $85,011.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 157,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,419.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,800 shares of company stock worth $308,838 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 26.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

