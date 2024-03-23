Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 57,121 Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Origin Bancorp comprises 2.3% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Origin Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OBK. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $45,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBK stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.95. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 14.40%. On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

