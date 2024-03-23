Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. TriCo Bancshares makes up about 3.0% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

