Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp comprises 2.3% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of German American Bancorp worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 168.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 185.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 1,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,660 shares in the company, valued at $123,122.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,107 shares of company stock worth $37,098. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $976.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.25 million. On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GABC. TheStreet upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

