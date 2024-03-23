Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 135,257 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,257 shares during the period. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 11.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,444,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 247,129 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,647,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after buying an additional 236,281 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 74.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 232.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 105,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 147.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 15,687 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $205,656.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,221,671.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 15,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $205,656.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,221,671.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $146,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,012.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bridgewater Bancshares

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.