Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

