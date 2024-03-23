Royal Bank of Canada Raises HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $92.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.55.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $84.49.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,643 shares of company stock valued at $592,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

