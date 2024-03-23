Royal Bank of Canada Trims South32 (LON:S32) Target Price to GBX 350

South32 (LON:S32 – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 370 ($4.71) to GBX 350 ($4.46) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 193 ($2.46) price objective on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

South32 Stock Performance

South32 Cuts Dividend

S32 stock opened at GBX 150.60 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167.20. South32 has a one year low of GBX 143.40 ($1.83) and a one year high of GBX 242.50 ($3.09). The firm has a market cap of £6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,075.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. South32’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,142.86%.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

