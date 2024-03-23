Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $137.07

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$137.07 and last traded at C$136.81, with a volume of 763963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$135.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$137.03.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$190.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$132.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$125.44.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.65 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1659751 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

