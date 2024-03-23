Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) VP Francis D. Gannon Acquires 2,500 Shares

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) VP Francis D. Gannon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RMT opened at $9.23 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.