Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) President Christopher D. Clark Acquires 3,300 Shares

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) President Christopher D. Clark acquired 3,300 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at $464,777.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Royce Value Trust Price Performance
NYSE:RVT opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $14.93.
Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
