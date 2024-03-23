Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) President Christopher D. Clark Acquires 3,300 Shares

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) President Christopher D. Clark acquired 3,300 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at $464,777.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RVT opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 923,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 108,967 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 193.2% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 142,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 93,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

