Safe Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Safe has a market capitalization of $41.47 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00003028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00108607 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00038783 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00017595 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99068149 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

