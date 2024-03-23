Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

SBH opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.47. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.49 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,913,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,876,000 after buying an additional 113,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,165,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,466,000 after buying an additional 493,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,784,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,057,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,610,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,800,000 after purchasing an additional 597,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,478,000 after buying an additional 1,931,188 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

