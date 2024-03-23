Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $10.28 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and approximately $1,502.33 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.46 or 0.05206168 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00085145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010440 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00017752 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,689,930,004 coins and its circulating supply is 1,669,300,581 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.