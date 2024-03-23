Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 899,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $35.61.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

