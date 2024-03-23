Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Raised by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after buying an additional 1,346,447 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,035,000 after buying an additional 882,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,662. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

