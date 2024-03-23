Seele-N (SEELE) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $598,474.40 and approximately $255.55 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00021921 USD and is up 736.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

