Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.99

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Senior Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Senior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.