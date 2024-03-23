SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 933,617 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 1,835.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 984,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933,617 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.26% of Kanzhun worth $16,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at $81,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZ traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. 2,305,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,040. Kanzhun Limited has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kanzhun Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Further Reading

