SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 78,934 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 351.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,934 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.21. 732,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,670. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $130.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

