SG Americas Securities LLC Has $13.47 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 800.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,326 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Entergy worth $13,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Entergy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Entergy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $103.17. The company had a trading volume of 924,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,935. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day moving average is $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.09.

Insider Activity

In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

