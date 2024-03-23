SG Americas Securities LLC Has $14.17 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,618,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CI traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $351.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,090. The firm has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $355.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.10.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CI

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.