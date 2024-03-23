SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 1,245.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,377 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Elastic worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Elastic by 168.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 222.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.01 and a 200 day moving average of $99.07. Elastic has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $136.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,022,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at $37,618,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,248 shares of company stock worth $15,021,473. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

