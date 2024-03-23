SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $10.39 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 247,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 223,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 100,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,418,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,704. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

