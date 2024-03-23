SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $9.72 Million in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 502,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,716,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.41% of Applied Optoelectronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 31,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of AAOI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 997,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,293. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

