SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 977.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,471 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $11,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GFS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.21. 580,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,151. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFS. Citigroup lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

