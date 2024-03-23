SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,465 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 684,773 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of SEA worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SEA by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in SEA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 135.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,825,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,101. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.96 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

