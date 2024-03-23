Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59, Yahoo Finance reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shoe Carnival updated its FY25 guidance to 2.55-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.750 EPS.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $985.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.54. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 364.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 461,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 362,138 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,677,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after buying an additional 176,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 277.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 137,393 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 271.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 177,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 130,124 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Trading raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

