Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59, Yahoo Finance reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shoe Carnival updated its FY25 guidance to 2.55-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.750 EPS.
Shoe Carnival Price Performance
NASDAQ SCVL opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $985.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.54. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $37.08.
Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.
Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival
Analyst Ratings Changes
SCVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Trading raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCVL
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shoe Carnival
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.