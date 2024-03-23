Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59, Yahoo Finance reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Shoe Carnival updated its FY25 guidance to 2.55-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.750 EPS.
Shoe Carnival Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $36.31 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $985.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.54.
Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Trading upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.
