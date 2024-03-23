Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59, Yahoo Finance reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Shoe Carnival updated its FY25 guidance to 2.55-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.750 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $36.31 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $985.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Trading upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

