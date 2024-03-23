Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion. Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.750 EPS.

SCVL stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $985.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.54. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.30 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCVL shares. Williams Trading raised Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 120.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

