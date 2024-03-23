Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59, Yahoo Finance reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shoe Carnival updated its FY25 guidance to 2.55-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.750 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $985.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 120.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCVL. Williams Trading raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCVL

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.