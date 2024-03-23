Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.50

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 116589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCVL. Williams Trading upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $985.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.30 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 392.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

