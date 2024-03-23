Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 0.9% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.64. The company has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.99 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas cut Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

