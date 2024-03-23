Siacoin One Day Volume Hits $24.15 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $526.88 million and approximately $24.15 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,933.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.63 or 0.00721703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00132900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00047196 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00212391 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00130959 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,769,375,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,743,848,896 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

