Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 1.2 %

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $91.11 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.69.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $508,667.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,051.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $508,667.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,051.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,477,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,634. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

