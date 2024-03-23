Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $91.11 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.69. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $314,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Signet Jewelers news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $314,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,004 shares of company stock worth $7,777,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after buying an additional 179,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,022,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 20.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,556,000 after buying an additional 127,389 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

